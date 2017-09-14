Calendar » Better Together - National Recovery Month Celebration

September 14, 2017 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

On September 14, 2017, Sanctuary Centers and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will be recognizing and celebrating those in recovery, as well the courage & generosity of the people who prove that caring for those living with mental health and substance use disorders is what helps to define a strong community. Come together with Sanctuary Centers and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics to recognize that the most vulnerable among us will get better because we're on this journey together.