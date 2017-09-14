Better Together - National Recovery Month Celebration
On September 14, 2017, Sanctuary Centers and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will be recognizing and celebrating those in recovery, as well the courage & generosity of the people who prove that caring for those living with mental health and substance use disorders is what helps to define a strong community. Come together with Sanctuary Centers and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics to recognize that the most vulnerable among us will get better because we're on this journey together.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; Pacific Pride Foundation; The Counsel on Alcohol and Drug Absuse; Al-Anon; Santa Barbara Community College; The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara; New House; NAMI; Santa Barbara Resorative Court; Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
- Starts: September 14, 2017 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: 1136 De La Vina, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.sanctuarycenters.org
- Sponsors: Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; Pacific Pride Foundation; The Counsel on Alcohol and Drug Absuse; Al-Anon; Santa Barbara Community College; The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara; New House; NAMI; Santa Barbara Resorative Court; Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office