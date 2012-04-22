Calendar » Bettye LaVette

April 22, 2012 from 7:00 PM

2012 Blues Music Awards nominee LaVette’s new best-selling Grammy-nominated CD Interpretations: The British Rock Songbook features her versions of classic rock songs. A growing legion of fans and recent appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Show with David Letterman are confirming LaVette’s new role as one of America’s iconic treasures. Private post-event reception for Producers Circle Members with special guest Bettye LaVette