Between Seer & Seen: ART + LOVE

February 14, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Features majority of the portraits done by Mark Robert Halper in his critically acclaimed coffee table book "Between Seer and Seen: Celebrating the Artists of Santa Barbara County" - portraits will be paired with original artwork by more than 60 of the 71 artists in the collection.

Part of the "2nd Fridays" art show series by curator Susan Tibbles.

Come meet the photographer along with many of the artists (only at the reception - buy a book and get it signed. Proceeds from the sale of the book benefit Santa Barbara Arts Fund. Show will be up through March 7 - call for times: (805)682-4722