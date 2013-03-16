Calendar » Beauty and the Beast

March 16, 2013 from 2:00PM

Beauty and the Beast Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Sat, Mar 16 2:00 PM Campbell Hall $15 : General Public $10 : Child Adventure. Romance. Ancient curses. This award-winning musical has it all! Be transported to a magical time long, long ago, as American Family Theater returns with the classic family favorite, Beauty and the Beast.