Beverly & Kirby Ward: Gotta Sing, Gotta Dance

June 19, 2016 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Audiences can expect a toe-tapping, high-flying program of song and dance when Rubicon Theatre Company presents dynamic duo BEVERLY AND KIRBY WARD in GOTTA SING, GOTTA DANCE, the fourth offering in this season’s Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Musical Concert Series. These talented triple-threats, whose credits include Broadway, London, National Tours, and concerts with numerous symphony orchestras, bring their special star-quality to Ventura for three performances only, Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m.

GOTTA SING, GOTTA DANCE spotlights familiar tunes from the American songbook, along with some obscure numbers, each reimagined and performed with a twist. As an example, Beverly will perform “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” in a steamy style à la “Fever,” while Stephen Sondheim’s “Being Alive,” is performed in a funk rhythm as a tap number. Other song selections include “(You) Got What I Need,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Ya’ Got Trouble,” “Isn’t This a Lovely Day?” “Boy Wanted,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “They Can’t Take That Away from Me,” “S’Wonderful,” “There Once Was a Man,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Gimme Gimme,” “Night and Day,” “When You and I Were Young, Maggie Blues,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” “Singin’ In The Rain,” “Picture of the World,” and “One.” Musical direction is by MILES WALTER, who was First Prize Recipient, Senior Division, in the Stony Brook International Piano Festival Competition.

Kirby Ward has appeared in 65 theatrical productions and concerts, from the showrooms of Las Vegas to London’s West End where he received a “Best Actor” Olivier Award nomination for the premiere of Crazy For You. Beverly Ward has appeared in Epic Proportions on Broadway, Crazy For You (Helen Hayes Award nomination), Show Boat and the National Tour of Billy Elliot, as well as numerous regional productions. Both received rave reviews at Rubicon Theatre in She Loves Me, directed and choreographed by Kirby, with Beverly playing the role of Ilona. They have performed together in more than 20 musicals together, managing to backflip and shuffle-ball-change while raising three children.

GOTTA SING, GOTTA DANCE is a celebration of rhythm through song and dance. Their vocal performances of Broadway standards and pop songs will be accompanied by sparkling dance numbers that include tap, ballroom, jazz and even gymnastics. Their combination of incomparable style and romantic chemistry has taken them all over the world, performing for heads of state, celebrities, and sell-out crowds.

All performances of BEVERLY & KIRBY WARD: GOTTA SING, GOTTA DANCE are at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, located at 1006 E. Main Street (the corner of Main and Laurel), Ventura, CA 93001. Tickets are $69.50 for the general public, $59.50 with the purchase of a 3-concert series. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900, or go to www.rubicontheatre.org.