March 12, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Join us for the opening reception of the group exhibition Beyond 2° on Saturday, March 12, from 6 - 8 pm.

6 pm artist talk from Ursula Biemann

7:30 pm performance by artist Carolina Caycedo

FREE ADMISSION.

Beyond 2° is a group exhibition that presents a range of global artistic perspectives on the environmental and social effects of natural resource exploitation featuring Ursula Biemann (b. 1955, Zurich, CH) and Paulo Tavares, Carolina Caycedo (b. 1978, London, UK), Olga Kisseleva (b. St. Petersburg, RU), Nicholas Mangan (b. 1979, Geelong, AU), Otobong Nkanga (b. Kano, NG), Zhao Renhui (b. 1983, Singapore, SG), Andrea Polli (b. Albuquerque, NM), Amie Siegel (b. 1974, Chicago, IL), and Melanie Smith (b. 1965, London, UK). Two degrees above pre-industrial temperature is widely agreed by countries as a threshold beyond which climate change risks become irreversibly high. The artists’ works in this exhibition, while addressing various factors that lead to global warming, focus on ways in which environmentally destructive industries and activities gravely affect communities within which they operate.

“This exhibition features a diverse array of projects by internationally renowned artists who are exploring climate issues based on in-depth research and fieldwork,” says Brooke Kellaway, MCASB Associate Curator. “As society grows more impervious to the increasing frequency of disturbing assessment reports on the impacts of climate crisis, defeated ballot initiatives, and debates over the impacts of under-regulated industries, these artists’ works offer relevant and critical perspectives to timely and ever-complex questions around our relationship to nature.”

Curated by Brooke Kellaway, MCASB Associate Curator.