Beyond Diversity Series: “What is a FAIR Education?”
April 19, 2013 from 9:00 am - 12:00 noon
This is day two of the mini-conference, beginning at 9:00am until 12:00 noon, presentations will be made by a panel of scholars who will continue the discussion focused on answering the question, “What is a FAIR Education?” Teachers for the Study of Educational Institutions, a local non-profit, is collaborating with the Department of Black Studies on this event.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Teachers for the Study of Educational Institutions, College of Letters and Sciences, The Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Academic Policy, The Office of Equal Opportunity & Sexual Harassment/Title IX Compliance, Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, The Multicultural Center, The Department of Chicana/Chicano Studies, The Department of Feminist Studies, The Fund for Santa Barbara, The University of California Center for New Racial Studies
- Starts: April 19, 2013 9:00 am - 12:00 noon
- Price: FREE
- Location: UCSB Multicultural Center
- Website: http://www.blackstudies.ucsb.edu
