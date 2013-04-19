Calendar » Beyond Diversity Series: “What is a FAIR Education?”

April 19, 2013 from 9:00 am - 12:00 noon

This is day two of the mini-conference, beginning at 9:00am until 12:00 noon, presentations will be made by a panel of scholars who will continue the discussion focused on answering the question, “What is a FAIR Education?” Teachers for the Study of Educational Institutions, a local non-profit, is collaborating with the Department of Black Studies on this event.