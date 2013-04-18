Calendar » Beyond Diversity: “What is a FAIR Education?”

April 18, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jeffrey C. Stewart will discuss the opportunities and challenges posed by the FAIR Education Act and suggest it lays the groundwork for developing a new organon of K-12 and university education in California. Jeffrey C. Stewart is Chair and Professor in the Department of Black Studies at UCSB.