Beyond Diversity: “What is a FAIR Education?”
April 18, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jeffrey C. Stewart will discuss the opportunities and challenges posed by the FAIR Education Act and suggest it lays the groundwork for developing a new organon of K-12 and university education in California. Jeffrey C. Stewart is Chair and Professor in the Department of Black Studies at UCSB.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Teachers for the Study of Educational Institutions, College of Letters and Sciences, The Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Academic Policy, The Office of Equal Opportunity & Sexual Harassment/Title IX Compliance, Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, The Multicultural Center, The Department of Chicana/Chicano Studies, The Department of Feminist Studies, The Fund for Santa Barbara, The University of California Center for New Racial Studies
- Starts: April 18, 2013 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: UCSB Multicultural Center
- Website: http://www.blackstudies.ucsb.edu
- Sponsors: Teachers for the Study of Educational Institutions, College of Letters and Sciences, The Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Academic Policy, The Office of Equal Opportunity & Sexual Harassment/Title IX Compliance, Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, The Multicultural Center, The Department of Chicana/Chicano Studies, The Department of Feminist Studies, The Fund for Santa Barbara, The University of California Center for New Racial Studies