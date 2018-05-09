Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:19 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Beyond Estrogen & Progesterone: Testosterone for Women

May 9, 2018 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Join Dr Edman to discuss the use of bio-identical hormones in pre- and post- menopausal women.
Dr Jeff will answer your questions and help Dispel the myths and misinformation surrounding the use of bio-identical hormones

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Aesthetic Sanctuary
  • Starts: May 9, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
  • Price: Complimentary
  • Location: 1805 E Cabrillo Blvd., Suite C Santa Barbara, Ca 93108
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/930071883834920/
  • Sponsors: Aesthetic Sanctuary
 
 
 