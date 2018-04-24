Calendar » BEYOND NOSTALGIA: Impossible Monuments in the Wake of Displacement - Mary Ann Peters

April 24, 2018 from 6:00 pm

Mary Ann Peters is an Arab American artist who makes paintings, drawings and installations that respond to the interplay between contemporary and historical migration narratives out of the Middle East. Her installation series “impossible monuments” identifies seemingly incidental but influential events that deserve reverence yet would never be elevated to the status of a monument.