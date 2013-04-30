Calendar » Beyond Race, Gender, and Class: Understanding the Roots of Privilege

April 30, 2013 from 6:00pm

Using the concept of privilege in race, gender, and class, this discussion will raise questions about systems and structures of power that can allow us to go beyond polite “diversity talk” to discuss what would be needed to transform our society and promote justice and sustainability. Robert Jensen is a professor in the School of Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.