Beyond Standing Rock
April 18, 2018 from 6:00 pm
"Beyond Standing Rock," is an hour long documentary that shines a spotlight on the Dakota Access pipeline protest and its roots in a 170-year-long conflict between tribes and the U.S. government over independence, land ownership, and control of resources. 57 min.
Watch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDY_KN66dno
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: April 18, 2018 6:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater, University Center Room 1504, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-6050
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2018
