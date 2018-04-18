Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:05 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Beyond Standing Rock

April 18, 2018 from 6:00 pm
"Beyond Standing Rock," is an hour long documentary that shines a spotlight on the Dakota Access pipeline protest and its roots in a 170-year-long conflict between tribes and the U.S. government over independence, land ownership, and control of resources. 57 min.

Watch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDY_KN66dno

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
  • Starts: April 18, 2018 6:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater, University Center Room 1504, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-6050
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2018
