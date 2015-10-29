Calendar » Beyond the Black Messiah: Black Lives & the Limits of Heroism Ronald B. Neal

October 29, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Dr. Neal explores the messianic legacies of the Civil Rights and Black Power eras and connects their historical lessons to the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the profound lessons taught by each movement is the significant reach of messianic heroism that has also been limited in addressing the depths of race matters. This talk aims to unite contemporary political concerns with resources and insights from the not too distant past. Dr. Neal is Professor of Religion at Wake Forest University.