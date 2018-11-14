Calendar » BEYOND THE BUBBLE: HOW TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE ACROSS PARTY LINES, community forum presented by League

November 14, 2018 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

It can be difficult to bridge the political divide. How do we talk with people who hold political views that are different from our own? Is there a path forward, out of conflict, toward understanding and common ground? This interactive workshop will prepare you to engage in dialogue by building skills for listening, managing emotions and perspective talking. People of all political persuasions can benefit from this program.



Tania Israel is a professor in the Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology at the UCSB. She holds a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology and is a fellow of the American Psychological Association. She teaches about helping skills, leadership, and community collaboration, among other things. She has facilitated educational programs and difficult dialogues on a range of topics including abortion, law-enforcement, religion and sexual orientation. She is engaged in leadership within the local community, on campus, and in the American Psychological Association. Her website is: http://taniaisrael.com/beyondthebubble/



The community forum is cosponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library and

Santa Barbara TV.

Sound provided by Gary Atkins Sound Systems. The forum will be live-streamed on the LWVSB Facebook Page and recorded broadcasts will be available on SBTV.



FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Handicapped Accessibility is available from the Public Garage accessed from Anacapa Street next to the Library. Simultaneous Spanish translation provided by TransilPro.