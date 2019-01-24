“Beyond The Spill” Artist Talk, Exhibition & Reception
Join us as we celebrate the opening of BEYOND THE SPILL with an exhibition and artist talk by Brenda Longfellow. In commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the SB Oil Spill.
The exhibition will feature digital material from "A Field Guide to Oil in Santa Barbara," an interactive archive and map created by graduate students in the fall quarter Sawyer Seminar course. The exhibition is curated by Sawyer Seminar Postdoctoral Fellow Emily Roehl and will also feature the interactive documentary work of Brenda Longfellow.
Artist in Residence: Brenda Longfellow (Associate Professor in the Department of Cinema & Media Arts, York University)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Squrire Foundation/ Mellon Sawyer Seminar
- Starts: January 24, 2019 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: FREE for all ages
- Location: UCSB, Digital Arts & Humanities Wireframe Studio, Music 1410
- Website: http://www.global.ucsb.edu/energyjustice/events
- Sponsors: The Squrire Foundation/ Mellon Sawyer Seminar