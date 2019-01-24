Calendar » “Beyond The Spill” Artist Talk, Exhibition & Reception

January 24, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Join us as we celebrate the opening of BEYOND THE SPILL with an exhibition and artist talk by Brenda Longfellow. In commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the SB Oil Spill.

The exhibition will feature digital material from "A Field Guide to Oil in Santa Barbara," an interactive archive and map created by graduate students in the fall quarter Sawyer Seminar course. The exhibition is curated by Sawyer Seminar Postdoctoral Fellow Emily Roehl and will also feature the interactive documentary work of Brenda Longfellow.

Artist in Residence: Brenda Longfellow (Associate Professor in the Department of Cinema & Media Arts, York University)