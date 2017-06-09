Beyond Words: Somatic Psychotherapy Training
Presented by AUSB Master's in Clinical Psychology program, this unique one-day seminar will explore current developments in the area of somatic psychology through a combined seminar/workshop learning experience. Faculty and practitioner scholars will share expertise on the intersection of interpersonal neurobiology, attachment, sensorimotor psychotherapy, and the arts. Participants will learn the essentials of integrating somatic practice within a range of areas of clinical work, particularly in healing trauma.
Featuring:
- Terry Marks-Tarlow, PhD
Clinical Intuition in Psychotherapy
- Bonnie Goldstein, PhD
Intro to Sensorimotor Psychotherapy
- Victoria Stevens, PhD
Creativity and the Art of Psychotherapy
- Elizabeth Wolfson, PhD
Practicing Poetically
Cost
- 6 CEUs for Psychologists, MFTs, LCSWs, and LPCCs: $75
CEU Provider Number: PCE BBS 0046
- General admission: $60
- Students (non-AUSB): $40
- AUSB alumni and faculty: $40
- AUSB current students: $15
RSVP by May 31 at beyondwordssomatic.brownpapertickets.com
For questions: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara
- Starts: June 9, 2017 9am - 4pm
- Price: $15-$75
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.antioch.edu/santa-barbara/event/beyond-words-experiencing-somatic-psychotherapy/
- Sponsors: Antioch University Santa Barbara