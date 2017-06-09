Calendar » Beyond Words: Somatic Psychotherapy Training

June 9, 2017 from 9am - 4pm

Presented by AUSB Master's in Clinical Psychology program, this unique one-day seminar will explore current developments in the area of somatic psychology through a combined seminar/workshop learning experience. Faculty and practitioner scholars will share expertise on the intersection of interpersonal neurobiology, attachment, sensorimotor psychotherapy, and the arts. Participants will learn the essentials of integrating somatic practice within a range of areas of clinical work, particularly in healing trauma.

Featuring:

Terry Marks-Tarlow, PhD

Clinical Intuition in Psychotherapy



Clinical Intuition in Psychotherapy Bonnie Goldstein, PhD

Intro to Sensorimotor Psychotherapy



Intro to Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Victoria Stevens, PhD

Creativity and the Art of Psychotherapy



Creativity and the Art of Psychotherapy Elizabeth Wolfson, PhD

Practicing Poetically

Cost

6 CEUs for Psychologists, MFTs, LCSWs, and LPCCs: $75​

CEU Provider Number: PCE BBS 0046

CEU Provider Number: PCE BBS 0046 General admission: $60

Students (non-AUSB): $40

AUSB alumni and faculty: $40

AUSB current students: $15

RSVP by May 31 at beyondwordssomatic.brownpapertickets.com

For questions: [email protected]

Event flier