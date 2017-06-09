Friday, March 23 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Beyond Words: Somatic Psychotherapy Training

June 9, 2017 from 9am - 4pm

Presented by AUSB Master's in Clinical Psychology program, this unique one-day seminar will explore current developments in the area of somatic psychology through a combined seminar/workshop learning experience. Faculty and practitioner scholars will share expertise on the intersection of interpersonal neurobiology, attachment, sensorimotor psychotherapy, and the arts. Participants will learn the essentials of integrating somatic practice within a range of areas of clinical work, particularly in healing trauma.

Featuring:

  • Terry Marks-Tarlow, PhD
    Clinical Intuition in Psychotherapy
     
  • Bonnie Goldstein, PhD
    Intro to Sensorimotor Psychotherapy
     
  • Victoria Stevens, PhD
    Creativity and the Art of Psychotherapy
     
  • Elizabeth Wolfson, PhD
    Practicing Poetically

Cost

  • 6 CEUs for Psychologists, MFTs, LCSWs, and LPCCs: $75​
    CEU Provider Number: PCE BBS 0046
  • General admission: $60
  • Students (non-AUSB): $40
  • AUSB alumni and faculty: $40
  • AUSB current students: $15

RSVP by May 31 at beyondwordssomatic.brownpapertickets.com

For questions: [email protected]

Event flier

 

Event Details

 
 
 