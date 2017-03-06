Calendar » Bhangra: A Dance of Joy and Celebration

March 6, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bhangra is one of the fastest growing dances in the US, with its moves seen in Bollywood, Zumba, and hip-hop dances. Bhangra's drummed rhythm is slow allowing for big movements so the dance is easy to learn. Hand, head, chest and leg postures reflect the emotions and celebrations driving them. Discover how to perform with a smiling/laughing face which immediately adds to your enjoyment. Start with a simple choreographed routine and by the end of the course, you will be able to perform on the stage. Learn a new dance and laugh yourself fit!