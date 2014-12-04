“Bierbara"Release
December 4, 2014 from 4pm - 10pm
The Bruery and Third Window Brewing present the inaugural edition of "Bierbara". A collaborative brew honoring the Feast Day of Saint Barbara. Bierbara is a rare, limited release draft-only collaborative beer. We invite you to celebrate with The Bruery and Third Window teams to enjoy specially paired appetizers created for Bierbara & the Feast Day of Saint Barbara. Hungry Cat 4pm, Sama Sama 5.15pm and Les Marchands 6.30pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: vneale
- Starts: December 4, 2014 4pm - 10pm
- Price: $15
- Location: Hungry Cat, Sama Sama, Les Marchands
- Website: http://thirdwindowbrewing.com