Calendar » Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at The Granada Theatre

August 17, 2016 from 7:30pm - 10:30pm

2016 marks the 23rd anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene. The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival in the midst of the grunge era, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture. Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy swings onto The Granada Theatre stage on Wednesday, August 17th at 7:30pm. Tickets range in price from $29 - $66 and are available for purchase at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=8803 or by calling the Granada box office at 805-899-2222.

Special note: A dance floor immediately in front of the stage will be available for this performance for any audience members to enjoy.