Big Daddy Weave Set Free Tour
September 8, 2017 from 7:00PM - 10:00PM
Big Daddy Weave is bringing their Set Free Tour to Santa Barbara this week on 9/8 at the Arlington Theatre with We Are Messengers and Micah Tyler! It is going to be a great night of worship and ministry for the whole community! Get your tickets today. We can’t wait to see you there!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 8, 2017 7:00PM - 10:00PM
- Price: $15-$50
- Location: Arlington Theatre
- Website: http://transparentproductions.com/events/big-daddy-weave-santa-barbara