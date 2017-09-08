Calendar » Big Daddy Weave Set Free Tour

September 8, 2017 from 7:00PM - 10:00PM

Big Daddy Weave is bringing their Set Free Tour to Santa Barbara this week on 9/8 at the Arlington Theatre with We Are Messengers and Micah Tyler! It is going to be a great night of worship and ministry for the whole community! Get your tickets today. We can’t wait to see you there!