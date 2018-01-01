Calendar » BIG Day featuring the Tonka Truck Activation Team

September 28, 2014 from 10:00 a.m. (9:00 a.m. early entrance for SB Zoo Members and early entrance for anyone who shows a Toyota/Scion key) - 3:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Zoo celebrates some of its biggest, most awesome animals -- elephants, giraffes, condors, and more -- through keeper talks, activities, and demonstrations. On the Zoo’s hilltop, the big, burly Tonka T-Rex, 2014 rescue-themed Tonka Tundra, and the Gazillion Bubbles Bubble Blowing Car are on display, and there are raffles to win toys from Tonka, My Little Pony, and Pound Puppies.Tonka stickers, posters, and more are given away to lucky Zoo guests at this BIG event!