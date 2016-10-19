Calendar » Big Plastic : Prop 67 – Vote Yes to Ban the Bag in CA

October 19, 2016 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Learn how we can uphold California’s landmark single use bag law and preserve our beautiful coastline and marine wildlife!

In September 2014, the California Legislature enacted Senate Bill 270, making California the first state in the nation to adopt a law to ban plastic bags at grocery retailers statewide. Soon after, bag manufacturers petitioned for a referendum and it’s now on the ballot as Prop 67. You’re invited to join Kathi King from the Community Environmental Council and Penny Owens from Santa Barbara Channelkeeper for an informative lunch session about why we need to uphold the bag reduction law, and what we as individuals can do to make it happen.

Community Event: FREE