Calendar » BIG WEDNESDAY: 40th Anniversary Celebration and Behind the Making of the Film, a presentation by Den

November 28, 2018 from 6:30pm - 9:00 PM

Join us for an evening of celebrating the 40th anniversary of Big Wednesday with Denny Aaberg! This is a rare opportunity to see footage and images that can’t be seen anywhere else. Little Wednesday and Denny’s Big Wednesday Scrapbook feature never-before-seen images from Denny’s personal collection. Greg MacGillivary’s documentary, Hollywood Don’t Surf, has never been released in theaters or on DVD, and a copy was loaned to Denny only for private screenings like this one. Denny will be showing a 25-minute section of the documentary, which is about the making of Big Wednesday.

The program will include:

*A one-hour reception with live music by The Wrinkled Teenagers, featuring Denny Aaberg, Simone Reddingius and Tony Humecke, performing their eclectic set of classic 60s surf tunes and upbeat originals.

*Little Wednesday, a 10-minute Super 8 film with close-ups of the Big Wednesday cast and director, on location in 1977.

*Cactus Wagon, a 10-minute film that follows Big Wednesday star, Jan-Michael Vincent, on a surfing trip to lower Baja, to heal his disappointment after the film’s initial poor showing at the box office.

*Hollywood Don’t Surf, a tribute to co-screenwriter/director John Milius, including an extraordinary 25-minute sequence from Greg MacGillivary’s documentary film about the making of Big Wednesday.

*Denny’s Big Wednesday Scrapbook, a 6-minute talk and slide show, featuring never-before-seen images from Aaberg’s private collection.

*A Q and A, during which Denny Aaberg and others will answer questions and tell brief stories about working on the film.

*Screening of the final 20-minute big-wave-sequence from the Warner Brothers feature film, Big Wednesday.

*Book Signing. At the end of the program, the 40th Anniversary Edition of the Big Wednesday novel, written by John Milius and Denny Aaberg , will be for sale for $25; and Denny will be available to sign books. About the new edition, he has said,

“I spent the last two years revising and fleshing out the original Big Wednesday novel, which came out in 1978. The novel is really a story about old Malibu, its waves, and its characters, and what it was like surfing there in the 1950s and 1960s. The 40th Anniversary Edition of the Big Wednesday novel contains a lot of history and love stories that were either cut out or not included in the Warner Brothers feature film.…I believe, after years of working on it, it is the novel John Milius and I always wanted it to be.”