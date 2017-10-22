Calendar » Bike and Wine Ride

October 22, 2017 from 9:00am - approx 5:00pm

Ride along with the Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club as they bike and wine-taste their way through the Santa Ynez Valley on their biannual tour. Meet up at 9:00 am at Hans Christian Anderson Park (775 Atterdag Rd., Solvang), ride as far as you like, then meet back up at the park at 2:30 pm for a barbeque and pot luck. Bring a dish to share. $10 fee if you are coming to the barbeque. Club membership is not needed but advanced registration is required. BYOB. For more info and to register contact Michael Meade at (805) 895-9697 or [email protected]