Calendar » Bike MS: Coastal Challenge

October 12, 2013 from 7 a.m.

Bike MS: Coastal Challenge Location- San Buenaventura Park, Ventura, CA Distances- Day 1- 30, 65, 100 miles, Day 2- 35, 60 Contact Person- Amy Dittmore Phone- (310)479-4456 Event date- 10/12/13-10/13/13 Starting time- 7:00am Course description- Join us for the Bike MS: Coastal Challenge! We have route options for every level of cyclist, ranging from 30-160 miles; you will surely find a route fit for you. Enjoy delicious meals and strong support, with rest stops every 15 miles and SAG vehicles. A fantastic festival awaits you on Saturday afternoon with great food, music, a beer garden, massage tent and fun games. Most importantly, you will not only get an unforgettable weekend, but a chance to make a difference for people with multiple sclerosis. The money you raise will support education, advocacy, research and local programs that enhance the quality of life for people with MS and their families. Organization- National MS Society Email- [email protected] Reg deadline- none Fees- $350 fundraising minimum, Reg fees - January 1st – March 31st = $50.00, April 1st – May 31st = $55.00, June 1st – October 11th = $60.00, October 12th – October 13th = $65.00 Are helmets required? – YES! Address – 2440 S. Sepulveda Blvd Ste. 115, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Website- www.bikemssocal.org Type of event- fun ride What is included in the fee- meals, SAG, beer and wine, t-shirt (if you reach fund. Minimum), overnight camping, bike parking, route maps