Calendar » Bike MS Coastal Challenge: Santa Monica to Santa Barbara

October 12, 2014 from 8 a.m.

Experience the NEW Bike MS Coastal Challenge: Santa Monica to Santa Barbara!! Hundreds of riders will enjoy breathtaking ocean views, challenging hill climbs and amazing scenery in between. Our 65 and 100 mile riders begin their journey in Santa Monica and head north, experiencing sweeping ocean views, rolling foothills and some challenging, but rewarding, hill climbing. Our 30 mile riders will start and end their day at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura, where they will join the 65 and 100 milers for an evening of food, massages, music and fun! Stay the night in one of our host hotels, or set up camp by the beach. Riders head out on Day 2 after enjoying a hot and delicious breakfast and continue north up the beautiful central coast with 35 or 50 mile routes. Celebrate your accomplishments as friends, family and volunteers cheer you across the finish line at your final destination: Santa Barbara.