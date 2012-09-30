Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:22 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Bilingual Play, “PEDRO INFANTE Y LA SUEGRA TRIUNFANTE,” by Toby Campion

September 30, 2012 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Stuck in the U.S., longing to be back in Mexico. What's an abuelita to do? ¡Ahí viene Pedro Infante!....This two act comedy with music enjoyed a successful run in L.A. this spring, and is now coming to S.B. County.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Bilingual Foundation of the Arts of Los Angeles
  • Starts: September 30, 2012 5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: $20 per person
  • Location: The Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carptineria
  • Website: http://www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com
  The Bilingual Foundation of the Arts of Los Angeles
 
 
 