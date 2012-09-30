Calendar » Bilingual Play, “PEDRO INFANTE Y LA SUEGRA TRIUNFANTE,” by Toby Campion

September 30, 2012 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Stuck in the U.S., longing to be back in Mexico. What's an abuelita to do? ¡Ahí viene Pedro Infante!....This two act comedy with music enjoyed a successful run in L.A. this spring, and is now coming to S.B. County.