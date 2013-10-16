Calendar » Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company

October 16, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2725 or (805) 893-3535

30th Anniversary Season

Featuring Live Music

Tony Award-winning Director and Choreographer for the Broadway Hit FELA!

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company

Play and Play: an evening of movement and music

Bill T. Jones, Artistic Director

“[Jones’] choreography has always simmered with intensely personalized emotion.” The New York Times

Coinciding with the iconic dance company’s 30th anniversary, Play and Play is an inspired evening of Bill T. Jones’ brilliantly inventive choreography set to some of the most enduring music of the ages. The distinguished, multi-talented artistic director and choreographer has shaped the evolution of contemporary dance over the past three decades, garnering MacArthur “Genius” and Tony awards, as well as Kennedy Center Honors, along the way. The evening’s repertory includes D-Man in the Waters (1989), a joyful tour de force and genuine modern dance classic.