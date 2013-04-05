Calendar » Bill W. and Dr. Bob

April 5, 2013 from 8pm - 10pm

Happy Destiny Productions presents: The amazing and often humorous story of the two men who pioneered Alcoholics Anonymous, as well as the story of their wives, who founded Al Anon. Directed by Robert Riechel, Jr. Featuring John Brindle, Jean Hall, Kathleen Leary, Kathy Marden, Ray Wallenthin, and Tim Whitcomb. Tickets: www.centerstagetheater.org or call 805.963.0408