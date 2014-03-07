Calendar » Billabong Bikini Truck

March 7, 2014 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

The Billabong Bikini Truck Powered by SWELL is a re-designed Airstream trailer that is selling bikinis, wetsuits and beach accessories out of a pop-up showroom! We are hitting Greek Park in Isla Vista on Friday, March 7th at 10AM. The first 50 people in line will receive a free gift bag featuring items from Element Eden, Von Zipper and more!