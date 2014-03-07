Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Billabong Bikini Truck

March 7, 2014 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

The Billabong Bikini Truck Powered by SWELL is a re-designed Airstream trailer that is selling bikinis, wetsuits and beach accessories out of a pop-up showroom! We are hitting Greek Park in Isla Vista on Friday, March 7th at 10AM. The first 50 people in line will receive a free gift bag featuring items from Element Eden, Von Zipper and more!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Billabong, SWELL.com, Von Zipper, Element
  • Starts: March 7, 2014 10:00am - 6:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Greek Park
  • Website: http://www.thebikinitruck.com
  • Sponsors: Billabong, SWELL.com, Von Zipper, Element
 
 
 