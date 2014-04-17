Calendar » Billy Collins & Aimee Mann

April 17, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2737 or (805) 893-3535

Words & Music

Santa Barbara Premiere

An Evening with

Billy Collins & Aimee Mann

“Billy Collins writes lovely poems... Gently and consistently startling, more serious than they seem.” – John Updike

Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins sees humor as “a door into the serious” – a door that thousands of readers have opened with amazement and delight. Oscar-nominated songwriter and indie music star Aimee Mann is a wordsmith herself, penning “sharp, literate, carefully crafted lyrics” (The Telegraph, U.K.) that reflect her wry and quirky worldview. The two first met at a 2011 White House event paying tribute to the art of American poetry and now come together for a rare evening of poetry and music, celebrating the marvels of their companionable crafts.

Books by Billy Collins will be available for purchase and signing