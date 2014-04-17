Calendar » Billy Collins & Aimee Mann

April 17, 2014 from 8:00pm

Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins sees humor as “a door into the serious” – a door that thousands of readers have opened with amazement and delight. Oscar-nominated songwriter and indie music star Aimee Mann is a wordsmith herself, penning “sharp, literate, carefully crafted lyrics” (The Telegraph, U.K.) that reflect her wry and quirky worldview. The two first met at a 2011 White House event paying tribute to the art of American poetry and now come together for a rare evening of poetry and music, celebrating the marvels of their companionable crafts.

Tickets through UCSB Arts & Lectures