Billy Collins & Aimee Mann
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins sees humor as “a door into the serious” – a door that thousands of readers have opened with amazement and delight. Oscar-nominated songwriter and indie music star Aimee Mann is a wordsmith herself, penning “sharp, literate, carefully crafted lyrics” (The Telegraph, U.K.) that reflect her wry and quirky worldview. The two first met at a 2011 White House event paying tribute to the art of American poetry and now come together for a rare evening of poetry and music, celebrating the marvels of their companionable crafts.
Tickets through UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: April 17, 2014 8:00pm
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
