Biological Control for the Garden

March 1, 2017 from 7:00on - 9:00pm

Kyra L. Rude will discuss

Biological Control for the Garden

Kyra Rude manages Rincon-Vitova Insectaries, Inc. which produces and markets supplies for biological pest control. Her discussion topic will be general biological control for the garden, with highlights on ant suppression, aphids, caterpillars/loopers, and attracting beneficials to the garden. Her presentation about insect lifecycles and predator-prey relationships uses visual aids and live insect demonstrations make the principles of biocontrol easy to understand.

After earning degrees in Biology and Chemistry at Purdue University, Kyra moved to Ventura to take an entomology internship at Rincon-Vitova Insectaries. She has been learning about organic methods of farming and gardening for 10 years and enjoys spreading Rincon-Vitova’s mission of sustainability, especially to children and younger generations.