Biomythography: Secret Poetry & Hidden Angers

August 13, 2015 from 10:00am

*From Aug. 13 - Oct. 16

“I am a reflection of my mother’s secret poetry and hidden angers.” –Audre Lorde, Zami: A New Spelling of My Name

As defined by Audre Lorde in her seminal piece Zami: A New Spelling of My Name, biomythography combines “elements of history, biography and myth” to highlight the idea of multiple internal and external selves. This exhibition features video, performance, installation, sculpture, photography and two-dimensional mixed media works. It investigates biomythography as a practice in the visual arts. Works by the featured artists juxtapose historical facts, life experiences, pop culture, ritual, mythology, anthropological conjectures and notions of identity.

Exhibiting artists include THE ADZE, Zenia Baltagi, Crystal Z. Campbell, Chris Christion, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Abdul Mazid, Dan Taulapapa McMullin, Thinh Nguyen, Juliana Paciulli, Glynnis Reed, Rachelle Rojany, Yoshie Sakai, Monica Sandoval and Jessica Wimbley.

Guest curators are Chris Christion and Jessica Wimbley.

Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For More Information:

Rachel T. Schmid

805-493-3697

[email protected]