Calendar » Bird Language Workshop with Wilderness Youth Project’s Dan Fontaine

May 12, 2012 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Have you ever wondered what the crows were yelling about, why birds sometimes leave your feeder or who was singing outside your window after dark? Join us for a morning of observing and discussing the birds in their most active time of year. Go home with strategies to help you witness more birds and understand their cues about other wildlife. Instructor: Dan Fontaine has participated in avian field studies and other field projects at the Channel Islands, UCSB and sites further afield.