Bird Walk at Lake Los Carneros

May 3, 2013 from 8:00 am - 9:30 am

Bird Walk Join Adam Lewis, co-author of the book The Birds of Lake Los Carneros, for a walk to explore the bird populations at Lake Los Carneros (adjacent to Rancho La Patera & Stow House). Discover this “birding hotspot” in your own backyard throughout the seasons. Meet at the Visitor Center. Bring a camera and wear good walking shoes for an approximately 2-hour adventure. Free, no reservation necessary. For more information contact [email protected] or 681-7216 x2.