Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Bird Walk at Lake Los Carneros

May 3, 2013 from 8:00 am - 9:30 am
Bird Walk at Lake Los Carneros

Bird Walk Join Adam Lewis, co-author of the book The Birds of Lake Los Carneros, for a walk to explore the bird populations at Lake Los Carneros (adjacent to Rancho La Patera & Stow House). Discover this “birding hotspot” in your own backyard throughout the seasons. Meet at the Visitor Center. Bring a camera and wear good walking shoes for an approximately 2-hour adventure. Free, no reservation necessary. For more information contact [email protected] or 681-7216 x2.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Goleta Valley Historical Society
  • Starts: May 3, 2013 8:00 am - 9:30 am
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Rancho La Patera & Stow House
  • Website: http://www.goletahistory.org
  • Sponsors: Goleta Valley Historical Society
 
 
 