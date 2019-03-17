Calendar » Birder’s Delight with Ted Mullen at the Arroyo Hondo Preserve

March 17, 2019 from 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Arroyo Hondo is a fine place to see a diversity of resident and migratory birds including raptors, woodpeckers, canyon wrens, and more. Walk with Ted Mullen - experienced wildlife biologist, expert birder, and Arroyo Hondo docent - to discover the avian fauna of our beautiful canyon. Bring your binoculars along for what promises to be a very special tour. Listen and look, search for animal signs, and enjoy an inspiring morning.



Participants are welcome to bring their cameras and binoculars as well as a picnic lunch to eat at the picnic area by the creek after the walk. Please wear strong shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, water, and sunscreen.



Advance registration is required. Specific meeting location will be sent in a confirmation email once you have registered for the event.



Free to current Land Trust members! Are you a current member? If so, email [email protected] to register for free!



Nonmember adult: $25 Children under 15: $10





To pay by check, please contact the office. (805) 966-4520



Funds earned through this series will help with upkeep of the Preserve.



About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 27,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve,

Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. www.sblandtrust.org