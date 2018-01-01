Calendar » Birdies, Barbecue and Books

November 3, 2013 from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sponsors are needed to help support the Buellton and Solvang Friends of the Library fundraising event, Birdies, Barbecue and Books. This action packed occasion will be a best ball scramble golf tournament. It will take place at the newly renovated Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton, Sunday, November 3. Tee times will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Course Manager, Mike Brown has graciously donated the course.

“Come out and enjoy the beautiful setting, food and prizes. People, young and old will be able to complete the 9 hole course with ease, and no golfing expertise is necessary. This is a “best ball” tournament, so a team’s furthest hit ball becomes the starting point for the next shot,” said Leslie Zomalt, an event organizer.

Ticket prices are $50 per golfer and $20 for a child under 15 with an adult entry. There is a $20 price for non-players who want to enjoy the food and music while supporting family or friends.

Sponsorships are:



Hole sponsor with recognition at the hole: $100



Team Sponsor with recognition: $200

Donation of prizes are welcome

Corporate Sponsorships are available. Please contact Solvang Friends of the Library President, Carolyn Lawrence at 688-1469 or [email protected] for more details.

Proceeds of the event will be shared by both organizations. They will help to fund the many enrichment programs these libraries provide to Valley residents including additional staffing for children and family programs, technology upgrades and other library materials.

Contact Carolyn Lawrence at 688-1469 or [email protected] for more information.