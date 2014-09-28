Calendar » Birdies, Barbecue and Books

September 28, 2014 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:p.m.

Birdies, Barbecue and Books, is a golf benefit for the Buellton and Solvang Libraries. It will take place at the Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton, Sunday, September 28. Tee times will be 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Course Manager, Mike Brown has graciously donated the course.

“Come out and enjoy the beautiful setting, great Barbecue and prizes. People, young and old will be able to complete the 9 hole course with ease, and no golfing expertise is necessary. This is a “best ball” tournament, so a team’s furthest hit ball becomes the starting point for the next shot,” said Leslie Zomalt, an event organizer.

Ticket prices are $50 per golfer.

PG&E and Buellton Medical Center have generously become major sponsors.

Business Team sponsorships are available for $250. This includes the entry of 4 players with the team name listed on the program. All sponsorships are tax deductible. Hole sponsorships are $100. Hole sponsorships have already been filled, but more than 1 person or business can sponsor a hole so there is availability.

Proceeds of the event will be shared by both organizations. They will help fund the many enrichment programs these libraries provide Valley residents including additional staffing for children and family programs, technology upgrades and other library materials.

Both libraries contribute significantly to the Valley. In 2013 Solvang Library had 85,927 visitors, 93 story times, 53 children’s programs and 17,965 computer sessions. The Buellton Library had 66,336 visits, 64,281 checked out items and 12,747 computer sessions. “The numbers certainly indicate the continuing value of libraries in our community” said Leslie Zomalt, event organizer.

Registration forms are available at the Solvang Library, Buellton Library, and Zaca Creek golf course. For more information email [email protected]