Calendar » Birds and Other Wildlife of Arroyo Hondo Preserve

March 20, 2016 from 10:30 am

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County on a walk with wildlife biologist Ted Mullen to search for the diverse birds and other wildlife of Arroyo Hondo Preserve. Listen and look, search for animal signs, and enjoy an inspiring morning.

In addition to being an expert birder, Ted is an excellent teacher, and he knows the area especially well as he has been a Docent at the Preserve for many years.

About the Land Trust

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County (LTSBC) is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve nearly 24,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres, including the Carpinteria Bluffs, Sedgwick Reserve and the Coronado Butterfly Preserve. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food.