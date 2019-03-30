Birds & Bees Bash AFTER HOURS Party
March 30, 2019 from 9:00pm - 12:00am
Join Planned Parenthood California Central Coast for the Birds and Bees Bash AFTER HOURS party! $100 ticket includes open bar (beer and wine). Tickets increase to $125 after March 15.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Planned Parenthood CA Central Coast
- Starts: March 30, 2019 9:00pm - 12:00am
- Price: $100
- Location: Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Hotel
- Website: http://bbbash.ppcentralcoast.org/
- Sponsors: Planned Parenthood CA Central Coast