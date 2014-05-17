Calendar » Birds of Arroyo Hondo Preserve with Ted Mullen

May 17, 2014 from 8:30am - 10:30am

Explore the wildlife of a place called the “Jewel of the Gaviota Coast”. The 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve is a magnificent canyon located west of Santa Barbara between Refugio State Beach and Gaviota State Park. The old ranch is rich in early California history and has an abundance of outstanding natural features

What: Come join Ted Mullen, a local wildlife biologist with over 25 years experience surveying on a hike up the Arroyo Hondo canyon focusing on the sights and sounds of our valley in springtime.

Where: Arroyo Hondo Preserve

When: May 17, 8:30 am – 10:30 am

Why: Ted is a trained ornithologist and avid bird watcher and will help familiarize you with our local species.

To attend:

RSVP required to [email protected] or by calling the Land Trust office at (805) 966-4520.

