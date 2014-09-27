Calendar » Birds of Carpinteria Salt Marsh

September 27, 2014 from 8:00 am - 10:00 am

Carpinteria Salt Marsh Nature Park protects one of California’s few remaining coastal estuaries. The Carpinteria Salt Marsh is a haven for migrating birds, the foundation for much of the local food chain, as well as a nursery for marine fish. At least 190 bird species, including some threatened or endangered species, have been recorded at the Marsh. Join Land Trust Conservation Manager and expert birder, Bruce Reitherman, and discover life in the marsh in Carpinteria.







About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Mission Statement: The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County protects natural resources, agricultural land and open spaces for the benefit of present and future generations.



Since 1985, The Land Trust has worked with willing landowners, public and private grant agencies and other community organizations to protect, restore and manage open space, wildlife habitat and agricultural land in Santa Barbara County by:



• Acquiring land and conservation easements through negotiation with willing private property owners, through charitable donation and purchase.



• Creating conservation plans, restoration projects and incentives for landowners. Raising private donations and grants from government, foundations and corporations to support land conservation.



• Promoting the preservation, stewardship and restoration of wildlife habitat and watershed resources on the land we protect.



• Educating both children and adults about ecology, agriculture and conservation through programs and events at Land Trust preserves. To date, The Land Trust has protected over 23,000 acres of land and has completed or is underway on close to twenty habitat restoration, open space and trail projects.

