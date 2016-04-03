Calendar » Birds of Carpinteria Salt Marsh

April 3, 2016 from 7:45 am

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County at the beautiful Carpinteria Salt Marsh. Carpinteria Salt Marsh protects one of California’s few remaining coastal estuaries. The Carpinteria Salt Marsh is a haven for migrating birds, the foundation for much of the local food chain, as well as a nursery for marine fish. At least 190 bird species, including some threatened or endangered species, have been recorded at the Marsh. Enjoy a morning of bird watching with Land Trust Conservation Manager and expert birder Bruce Reitherman.

Possible sightings of interest include the Belding savanna sparrow, kingfisher, osprey, peregrine falcon, egrets, herons, terns and shorebirds of many kinds. Maybe even catch a glimpse of a roadrunner or the resident red fox that now inhabits the marsh. Bring binoculars and a spotting scope if you have one or borrow some from Bruce when you arrive for views that are up close and personal.

Beginners to experts will all find something to like and learn about on this excursion to one of California's most threatened habitats. Come and enjoy a pleasant walk amongst birds of shore and sea, or gather to discuss the fate of California's coastal ecology in a world where sea level is on the rise.

About the Land Trust

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County (LTSBC) is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve nearly 24,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres, including the Carpinteria Bluffs, Sedgwick Reserve and the Coronado Butterfly Preserve. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food.