Calendar » Birgitte Aarestrup Book Signing: 8 Seasons Above the Arctic Circle

November 1, 2012 from 5;00pm - 8:00pm

Santa Barbara-resident Birgitte Aarestrup has worked as a photographer for over 30 years capturing and freezing moments in time. 8 Seasons Above the Arctic Circle focuses on her experiences living with the Sámi, the indigenous people of Lapland, Sweden. Her work has been published in various magazines and exhibited in many galleries and museums, with a number of her Lapland photographs part of the permanent collection of Santa Barbara Museum of Art.