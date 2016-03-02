Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Bisexual Support Group

March 2, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Bisexual support group meets first and third Wednesdays, 7:00-8:30pm, through the end of May. Meetings are at Antioch University, 602 Anacapa Street, Room 121. Bialogue is a free, confidential weekly discussion group for people who are bi+ (bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, fluid, and otherwise non-monosexual). Group meetings  will include conversations about topics such as coming out, health care, biphobia, relationships, identity labels, community, and more. All genders are welcome. Bi+ participants only, please.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: March 2, 2016 7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Antioch University, 602 Anacapa St., Room 121
  • Website: http://bialogue.weebly.com/
 
 
 