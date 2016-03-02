Calendar » Bisexual Support Group

March 2, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Bisexual support group meets first and third Wednesdays, 7:00-8:30pm, through the end of May. Meetings are at Antioch University, 602 Anacapa Street, Room 121. Bialogue is a free, confidential weekly discussion group for people who are bi+ (bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, fluid, and otherwise non-monosexual). Group meetings will include conversations about topics such as coming out, health care, biphobia, relationships, identity labels, community, and more. All genders are welcome. Bi+ participants only, please.