Calendar » Bisexual Support Group

August 17, 2016 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Bisexual support group meets third Wednesdays of the month from 7:00-8:30pm. Meetings are at Antioch University, 602 Anacapa Street, Room 121. Bialogue is a free, confidential weekly discussion group for people who are bi+ (bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, fluid, and otherwise non-monosexual). Group meetings will include conversations about topics such as coming out, health care, biphobia, relationships, identity labels, community, and more. All genders are welcome. Bi+ participants only, please. Drop-ins welcome.