Bittercube Mixology Class at Hotel Californian Constellation Pop Up

January 26, 2019 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Cocktail experts, bar program consultants and bitters-makers, Ira Koplowitz and Louie LaFleur of Milwaukee, WI-based Bittercube Bitters are hosting an interactive Mixology class as a part of the Hotel Californian’s Constellation Pop Up Weekend on Saturday, January 26. Join the duo as they demo and teach the formulas for creating infinite an number of cocktails that anyone can replicate at home! Guests will also have an opportunity to taste seven cocktail samples along with light bites provided by the culinary team at The Hotel Californian.



The Constellation Pop Up at Hotel Californian is a chance for chefs, musicians & winemakers to come together for an exclusive weekend experience with events like a Chef + Winemaker Dinner, a Popup Concert, a Winemaker Brunch, a Mixology Class & more all weekend long!



Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://nightout.com/events/hotel-californian-constellation/tickets.