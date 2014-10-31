Calendar » Black Cat Ball Halloween Party for Grownups

October 31, 2014 from 7:30 pm - 12:00 Midnight

The Black Cat Ball is back at the Butler Event Center 3744 State Street from 7:30 to Midnight…on Halloween, with live music from Grooveshine and DJ Dave MacIntyre spinning tunes.Come enjoy a great evening and support Summer Solstice!

The costume contest will have cash prizes for the best costume, the best cat in the show.

Tickets purchased before the event are $20 and will be available online at www.solsticeparade.com using our Secure PayPal server shortly or by calling 805-965-3396. You must be 21 to attend. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.

There will be appetizers and desserts, one drink ticket and a no host bar.

All proceeds benefit Summer Solstice, non-profit 501(c)3 corporation that produces the Solstice Parade, Solstice Festival and the Solstice Community Arts Workshop from donations and sponsorships of this organization.