Calendar » Black Citymakers: “How the Philadelphia Negro Changed Urban America”

February 11, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Black Citymakers revisits the Seventh Ward immortalized in W.E.B. DuBois’s The Philadelphia Negro. In his book, Dr. Marcus Hunter follows the transformation of the neighborhood from predominately black at the beginning of the 20th Century into the largely white upper middle class and commercial neighborhood it exists as today. Dr. Hunter is Assistant Professor in UCLA’s Department of Sociology, and a faculty affiliate at Yale University.